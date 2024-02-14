EFCC Confirms Arrest Of FUTA Undergraduates, Discloses Reason For Sting Operation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of 14 undergraduates of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.

The agency revealed that the students were arrested by the EFCC operatives of the Benin Zonal Command.

Speaking via its X handle, EFCC also confirmed that the undergraduates were arrested alongside 19 others in the early hours of Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for suspected internet crimes.

Naija News recalls that some students had taken to social media to share videos of the midnight raid.

The Student Union Government of FUTA confirmed in a statement that the raid took place at 3am on Wednesday.

The union claimed that a female student was molested, and some students sustained bodily injuries.

However, the EFCC said the raid was a response to calls to the agency by parents and neighbours around the location.

The statement read, “The suspects were arrested at different residential locations within the Akure metropolis following intelligence on their alleged nefarious activities.

“Specifically, the sting operation that yielded their arrest was a response to strident calls to the EFCC by neighbours and parents around the locations, to save their children from being lured into internet-related activities by the suspects.

“Items recovered at the point of arrest include 10 exotic cars, phones, laptops and one motorbike.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”