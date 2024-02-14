FUTA Reacts To EFCC Midnight Raid On Student Hostel

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has reacted to the raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on some hostel residents inhabited by some students of the institution.

The management of FUTA, in a statement by the institution’s spokesperson, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the mode of the raid is condemned as it could have caused harm or injuries to anybody physically or psychologically.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the EFCC operatives conducted a midnight raid around 2 am at the lodges of some FUTA students located in the Orita Obele area of Akure metropolis.

The raid has prompted a flurry of reactions from students and social media users, who have shared videos and accounts alleging forced entry into rooms and the arrest of some students.

Visual evidence shared online shows damaged window frames, purportedly resulting from the operatives’ attempts to gain access to the lodges.

Reacting to the development, FUTA management said though the raid took place on off-campus lodges, the timing and mode of the operation raised questions.

It added that while the institution does not condone or encourage any form of criminal activities, due process should always be followed by the EFCC.

The institution added that it is in touch with the EFCC to ascertain the identity of those arrested during the raid.

Adegbenro stated: “Such patently dangerous tactics should not have been employed by the operatives. The process should always follow due process without causing harm or injuries to anybody physically or psychologically.

“Indeed but for providence something untoward could have happened in the course of the operation carried out in the off-campus hostels.

“The University is in touch with the EFCC to ascertain the identity of those arrested and validate their studentship and also to ensure that innocent FUTA students are not punished for offences they have not committed.

“FUTA abhors all forms of anti-social practices including acts of criminality in all its forms and supports all initiatives to bring perpetrators to face the consequences of their actions within the ambits of the law. The University rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign specifically prescribe varying degrees of punishment for students who run afoul of the laws governing their studentship or engage in illegal acts or odious behaviour.”