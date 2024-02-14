EFCC Operatives Allegedly Arrest FUTA Students In Midnight Raid

In a controversial operation that has sparked widespread concern, men suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly conducted a midnight raid at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State.

According to reports, the operation targeted students’ lodges, commencing around 2 am.

The raid has prompted a flurry of reactions from students and social media users, who have shared videos and accounts alleging forced entry into rooms and the arrest of some students.

Visual evidence shared online shows damaged window frames, purportedly resulting from the operatives’ attempts to gain access to the lodges.

A social media user, identified as J Brandy, voiced his frustration, questioning the EFCC’s operational methods and pointing out the proximity of the raided lodge, Celebrity Lodge, to their own residence.

J Brandy wrote, “I thought they said EFCC should not raid at nights again. This hostel (Celebrity Lodge, FUTA ) is right behind mine. When will this endemic? EFCC (officials) moving like thieves at night!”

One of the videos circulating on social media platforms captured a man donning an EFCC jacket, further fueling speculations that the anti-graft agency’s operatives conducted the raid.

This incident has reignited debates over the appropriateness and legality of EFCC’s operational tactics, especially concerning night-time operations.

The controversy comes in the wake of EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede’s November directive, which explicitly ordered the cessation of sting operations during the night.

This directive was initially issued following the public outcry that erupted after a similar arrest of suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

