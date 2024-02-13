Tinubu Hosts Super Eagles At Aso Villa, Awards Players, Coaches National Honours, Plots Of Land (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, received in audience the players and coaches of the Super Eagles at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The reception follows the team’s tenacious performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

While welcoming the team, the President thanked the Super Eagles players, coaching crew and team Nigeria for their resilience and for lifting the spirit of the nation.

President Tinubu said it is not easy to absolve a loss but the Super Eagles demonstrated sportsmanship and a can-do attitude in the competition.

According to the President, he is very proud of them and their efforts during the just-concluded tournament and asked them to continue to represent the nation.

President Tinubu, therefore, conferred on all the Super Eagles players and coaches, the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON).

The President also gave the players and coaches one flat each and a plot of land in the FCT.

They now join the ranks of mam Abdullahi Abubakar, HRM Eze Isaac Ikonne, Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, Chief Silva Ejeh Ameh, Alh. Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, Mallam Ibrahim Okposi, Alhaji Shehu Uthman, Barr. Chris Ezem, Davido and Teni to have received the national honours.

Recall that Tinubu had in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the team, the coach, the crew, and the entire management team for their performance at the tournament.

