President Tinubu To Commission New Power Plant In Abia

A geometric power generating plant in Aba, Abia State, is scheduled to be commissioned on February 24, 2024, with the aim of enhancing power generation and promoting businesses in Aba, Naija News understands.

Speaking on the development during a recent announcement at the Government House in Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, revealed that President Bola Tinubu is expected to officiate the inauguration of this significant power project.

Prince Kanu emphasized that the state government has diligently worked behind the scenes to ensure the successful operation of the Geometric Power Plant.

He further explained that the commissioning of this plant will be a realization of a long-awaited aspiration for both the Geometrics company and the residents of Abia State.

According to him, the state government has dedicated considerable efforts to ensure the realization of this project because once the plant becomes operational, it will greatly benefit the people.

“The power project has underscored the commitment of the state government to boost the economic fortunes of the state through the encouragement of private sector investment in infrastructure.

“Of course, you know what that project means to our people; it would help Aba residents, the business community, and environs a great deal because power has been a great challenge to Aba and some parts of the state,” Vanguard quoted Kanu saying.

He added, saying, “Once that plant is commissioned, quite a lot of things will change in Aba’s business environment. It’s worthy of note that the birth of the Geometric Power Generation Company is somewhat fortuitous. His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, the former Managing Director and CEO of defunct Diamond Bank PLC, was involved with the Geometric Power Project right from its conception.

“Fortuitously, he is now the Governor of Abia State and is set to oversee the commissioning of the power plant in Aba. Let me stop at this point so that the governor will better tell the story himself for greater impact.”