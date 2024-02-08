AFCON 2023: ‘You’ve Made Nigeria Proud’ – Tinubu, Shettima Tell Super Eagles

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have hailed the Super Eagles over their semi final victory over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing African Cups of Nations (AFCON) Cup in Coted’Ivoire.

The President, in a post on his official X and Instagram handles on Wednesday night, commended the Super Eagles for making Nigerians all over the world proud.

President Tinubu also urged the team to win the AFCON finals and bring home the trophy.

He wrote: “From the Southernmost cape of Africa to the Plains of and the coast of West Africa….You have made us all Proud to be Nigerians.

“Go… Soar in the AFCON Finals. Well done, boys!”

Also, Shettima said his presence at the Bouake venue of the AFCON semifinal match served as a significant source of inspiration for the Nigerian team.

He said the performance of the team throughout the tournament has been marked by exceptional talent, determination, and resilience, captivating the hearts of fans nationwide.

Shettima made this known in a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “The Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured their place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations after a thrilling victory over South Africa in the semi-final. The match, held at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, saw Nigeria overcome their opponents on penalties after extra time.

“While the precise factors behind the team’s success remain multifaceted, the presence of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, undoubtedly served as a significant source of inspiration. His unwavering support and belief in the team’s capabilities resonated deeply with the players and fans alike.

“As the Super Eagles prepare for the final, the nation stands united in support, eager to witness them etch their names in footballing history. The entire country awaits their return with bated breath, confident that they will deliver their best performance yet and bring the AFCON trophy home.”