Problems Facing The Country Are Not For APC Alone – Onanuga Replies PDP Govs

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the problems facing the country should concern all Nigerians.

Onanuga made the submission on Monday during an interview with Arise TV while reacting to the comments made by the Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Recall that the PDP Governors had raised an alarm over the escalating cost of living in Nigeria, drawing parallels with Venezuela’s economic hardship.

The governors warned that the country could be treading a similar path to Venezuela under the administration of President Bola Tinubu if the economic hardship is not addressed immediately.

The forum’s chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, voiced these concerns during an interaction with journalists after the forum’s meeting, which took place at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, on Monday.

However, according to Onanuga, the nation’s present economic and security challenges should not be left to the ruling party and the Tinubu administration alone.

He stated that every Nigerian should be concerned about the nation’s economic problem, adding that some of the current price increases are artificial.

Nigeria Is A Very Poor Country – Presidency

Meanwhile, Onanuga has described Nigeria as a very poor country, adding that Nigeria’s wealth status is highly overrated.

The presidential aide cited the country’s low per capita income, compared to other African nations, as the reason for his position.

He said: “Nigeria is a very, very poor country, to be honest. I think our wealth is overestimated.

“I think we have a poor estimation of the wealth of the country, we are a very poor country.”