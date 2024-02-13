Nigeria Is A Very Poor Country – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has described Nigeria as a very poor country.

According to the presidential aide, Nigeria’s wealth status is highly overrated.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the submission on Monday during an interview with Arise TV.

He cited the country’s low per capita income, compared to other African nations, as the reason for his position.

“Nigeria is a very very poor country, to be honest. I think our wealth is overestimated,” he said.

“I think we have a poor estimation of the wealth of the country, we are a very poor country,” Onanuga added.

He, however, added that the Tinubu administration is working hard to ensure the pressures on the nation’s finances are reduced, explaining that the efforts are responsible for the removal of subsidies on petrol and the unification of the exchange rate.

By the actions, he said the administration “is hoping that the pressure on our finances will reduce.”

Onanuga, during the interview, also added that the challenges with the payment platform that led to the delay in the payment of federal workers’ salaries have been resolved, and the workers have been paid.

He denounced claims that the Tinubu-led government still owes emoluments to its workers.

He said, “The office of the AGF has said there is a challenge with the platform being used to disburse the salaries.

“According to a briefing I got this morning, yes, salaries were delayed, but all federal workers have been paid,” he added.