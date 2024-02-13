Popular Female TikToker Arrested In Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board on Monday arrested popular female TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, over alleged immorality.

Naija News learnt that chairman, Operation ‘Kai da badala,’ who doubles as the Officer-in-charge of Surveillance, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the arrest to Daily Trust.

According to him, Kunya was arrested after several hours of waiting at her residence and she would be arraigned before a Shari’ah Court sitting at PRP on Tuesday.

He said, “She was arrested yesterday (Monday) late evening at her residence located at Tinshama area. We spent about three hours waiting for her before she finally showed up and we picked her.

“She is being charged with immoral acts which she is widely known for. There is someone who everyday comes around to pick her around 10pm and will return her by 12 midnight or 1am.”

In other news, the Osun State Police Command issued a warning that criminal activity would not be allowed anywhere in the state as it paraded some suspects detained for a variety of offenses on Monday.

Naija News reports that the state Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hope Okafor, who presented the suspects to the media, said that they had been detained on charges varying from armed robbery to conspiracy and cultism.

A group of eight armed robbers with weapons attacked a family in Erin-Ijesa and took electronics, eight bags of dry cocoa beans, a Toyota Highlander Jeep, and personal belongings from them, according to the police chief, who was giving account of the offenses committed by the suspects.

She added that two suspects, Seyi Ojo and Kamorudeen Quadri, were arrested in connection with the crime which led to the arrest of six other suspects.

In addition, Adejumo Boluwatife, Adisa Lateef, Gbolahan Oladipupo, and Adeagbo Musibau were paraded because they belonged to an illegal organization that terrorized the people living in the state capital of Osogbo, Idi-Omo.

Okafor also paraded Temitope Oke, Wasiu Hammed, Olamilekan Yusuff, and Julius Wuraola, four members of an interstate vehicle theft group who frequently disguised themselves as mechanics to steal cars.