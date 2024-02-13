Osun Police Arrest 19 Suspects For Robbery, Others

The Osun State Police Command issued a warning that criminal activity would not be allowed anywhere in the state as it paraded some suspects detained for a variety of offenses on Monday.

Naija News reports that the state Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hope Okafor, who presented the suspects to the media, said that they had been detained on charges varying from armed robbery to conspiracy and cultism.

A group of eight armed robbers with weapons attacked a family in Erin-Ijesa and took electronics, eight bags of dry cocoa beans, a Toyota Highlander Jeep, and personal belongings from them, according to the police chief, who was giving account of the offenses committed by the suspects.

She added that two suspects, Seyi Ojo and Kamorudeen Quadri, were arrested in connection with the crime which led to the arrest of six other suspects.

In addition, Adejumo Boluwatife, Adisa Lateef, Gbolahan Oladipupo, and Adeagbo Musibau were paraded because they belonged to an illegal organization that terrorized the people living in the state capital of Osogbo, Idi-Omo.

Okafor also paraded Temitope Oke, Wasiu Hammed, Olamilekan Yusuff, and Julius Wuraola, four members of an interstate vehicle theft group who frequently disguised themselves as mechanics to steal cars.

“On February 7, 2024, at about 1 a.m., a team of anti-kidnapping operatives upon receiving credible intelligence, intercepted a four-man gang of suspected car theft syndicate along Osunjela Ilesha Road, en route Kabba, Kogi State to sell stolen cars.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that they operated under the guise of being gear mechanics and subsequently stole their unsuspecting customers’ cars. The cars recovered include one 2014 Toyota Camry, white in colour with registration number LSR 935 JC Lagos; one 2010 Toyota Camry, red in colour unregistered; one 2005 Honda Accord gold colour with registration number FST 917 BF Lagos and one 2010 Toyota Camry black colour,” she said.