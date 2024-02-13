Police Nab Two Suspected Serial Killers In Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of two suspected serial killer cultists in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday (today), the command’s public relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, explained that the suspects were apprehended during a special operation conducted by the police crack squad deployed by Aderemi Adeoye, the commissioner of police in the state.

He revealed the identity of the arrested individuals to include Chitana Oha, also known as “Kill and Bury,” the 25-year-old ringleader, and Emmanuel Okonkwo, 24, also known as “Good and Bad.”

Ikenga further revealed that the suspects were captured at their hideout in Okija within the same LGA.

The police spokesperson emphasized that the commissioner is determined to put an end to cult-related killings in Ihiala, just as he successfully eradicated the menace in Awka, the state capital.

Ikenga assured the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of the people.

Meanwhile, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 House of Representatives candidate from Anambra State, Jude Oguejiofor, has been murdered by gunmen.

Oguejiofor was a lawyer who hailed from Orsumoghu in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, but he lived in Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

In the 2023 general elections, Oguejiofor contested for the Ihiala Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It was reported earlier that the politician and his brother were abducted by gunmen in the Orsumoghu Community around 1 am some days ago while they were visiting their aged parents.

However, the gunmen later released his brother, who is a medical doctor residing overseas, unharmed.

According to a source close to the family, the gunmen accused Oguejiofor of writing petitions against them and their community activities.

“They said he had been writing petitions against them to the Anambra State Government,” the source said.

The Anambra State Police command had not issued an official reaction at the time of filing this report, but a police officer, speaking anonymously, confirmed the development.