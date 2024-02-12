BREAKING: Gunmen Assassinate PDP House Of Rep Candidate In Anambra

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 House of Representatives candidate from Anambra State, Jude Oguejiofor, has been murdered by gunmen.

Oguejiofor was a lawyer who hailed from Orsumoghu in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, but he lived in Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

In the 2023 general elections, Oguejiofor contested for the Ihiala Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to Premium Times, the politician and his brother were abducted by gunmen in the Orsumoghu Community around 1 am some days ago while they were visiting their aged parents.

However, the gunmen later released his brother, who is a medical doctor residing overseas, unharmed.

According to a source close to the family, the gunmen accused Oguejiofor of writing petitions against them and their community activities.

“They said he had been writing petitions against them to the Anambra State Government,” the source said.

The Anambra State Police command had not issued an official reaction at the time of filing this report, but a police officer, speaking anonymously, confirmed the development.