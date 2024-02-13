Final Year AAUA Student Kills Colleague Over IPhone

An arrest has been made in connection with the suspected murder of a student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba (AAUA), Adekunle Adebisi Ifeoluwa.

A 21-year-old final-year student of AAUA, Olubodun Sanni, was arrested by the Ondo state police command.

Miss Adekunle, a 300-level student in the Department of Economics, was discovered dead on February 2, 2024, inside the one-room apartment she rented outside the university.

Speaking while presenting a few suspects, the commissioner of Ondo Police Command, Abayomi Peter Oladipo, stated that the police found the deceased phone missing after the incident.

According to Abayomi, the authorities used contemporary technology to track down the phone and found its owner, 21-year-old Sanni, who also happens to be the deceased hostel resident’s neighbour.

“The recovered phone led to further questioning of the suspect who gave details of what happened in his confessional statement,” the police commissioner said.

He stated that following the conclusion of the investigation, Sanni would face legal charges.

