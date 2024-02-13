Police Apprehend Suspected Kidnapper Of Plateau Catholic Priests In Ogun State

A suspected kidnapper, Christopher Yaro, linked to the abduction of two Reverend Fathers for ransom in Pankshin, Plateau State, has been captured by the Ogun State Police Command.

Naija News reports that kidnappers abducted the priests on February 1, 2024, but they were later released by bandits on Thursday, February 8.

The suspected abductors, identified as members of the same parish, reportedly demanded a ransom of N25 million from the priests’ family and church members for their release.

Despite uncertainty about whether a ransom was paid, the chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Polycarp Lubo, confirmed the priests’ release after a week of abduction.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday, stating that the apprehension occurred on Monday in the Ago-Iwoye area.

Odutola added that one of the suspects, a church member named Yaro, claimed he fled Pankshin due to fear of community retaliation upon discovery of his involvement in the abduction of the two priests.

Odutola said, “At about 4:25 pm on Monday, we received intelligence that a kidnapping suspect, Christopher Yaro, had escaped to Ijebu-Ode after he was alleged to have conspired with another member of the church and five other men to kidnap the two Rev. Fathers in the Pankshin area of Plateau State.“