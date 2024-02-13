FG Hosts Super Eagles To Welcome Breakfast In Abuja (Photos)

The Federal Government has hosted the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a welcome breakfast at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The government hosted the team on Tuesday morning after the team clinched silver at the just-concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Key players including Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo and Williams Trost Ekong were present at the welcome breakfast.

Members of the coaching crew led by head coach Jose Pesiero were also at the breakfast.

Earlier, the team had arrived in Abuja in a chartered flight from Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s capital city, more than 24 hours after the 2023 AFCON final.

Recall that the Super Eagles had a good run in the 2023 AFCON in which they recorded five wins, one draw, and a 2-1 defeat in the final at the hands of the hosts, Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

On Monday evening, February 12, the Super Eagles were led by Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Owan Enoh to fly back to Nigeria.

The Super Eagles players, officials, and the Sports minister arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

The Nigeria Football Federation President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, was also among the entourage that arrived in Abuja with the team.

