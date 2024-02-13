Alleged Memo From APC Asking Police To Arrest, Silence 16 Notable Individuals In Kano Surfaces

An alleged memo from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has shown how the party tried to use the Nigeria Police Force to arrest and silence 16 notable persons in the state.

The culprits were reportedly inciting people against the APC via social media posts.

According to SaharaReporters, the letter was dated 5th of January, 2024, and signed by State Secretary of APC, Ibrahim Zakari.

In the letter, Zakari allegedly asked the Nigerian Police Force to arrest the sixteen individuals and charge them to court according to terms provided by the party.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the Kano State APC Chairman, we request that the individuals listed in the table below be traced and arrested immediately after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday, January, 12” 2024, which will declare Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as winner.

“We also request that your department should, as a matter of urgency, file charges and accuse them of using the social media in uttering unguarded statements capable of promoting violence and inciting people against the APC government. We have enough record of such posts. The name of the court you should convey their cases will be sent to you in due time. Please let us know what it will take.

1. Salisu Yahaya Hotoro

2. Aliyu Dahiru Aliyu

3. Kabiru Sa’idu Dakata

4. Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa

5. Nasiru Zango

6. Sufyan Safjamil Kabo

7. Hajiya A’in Jafaru

Darmanawa

8. Alhajiji Nagoda

Hon, Ibrahim Zakari,

9. Ibrahim Zakari Zawaciki

10. Sani Musa Danja

11. Hon. Auwalu Lawan Aranposu

12. Sunusi Osca

13. Kwankwason Dakata

14. Ishak Abdul

15. Aminu Abdullahi Kima

16. Habu Tabule

“Home and office addresses of the listed persons will be sent to you alongside another list, thank you.”