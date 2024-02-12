Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro Reacts To Mourinho’s Comments About Him

The Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has reacted to a message from his countryman, Jose Mourinho, in which the legendary tactician described him as his best friend in football.

Jose Peseiro almost made a record for himself when he led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the final of the 2023 AFCON on Sunday, February 11 against Ivory Coast. Unfortunately, the Elephants who were the hosts of the tournament defeated them 2-1 to win the trophy for the third time in their history.

If Jose Peseiro and his boys had won the title, he would have become the first Portuguese coach to win the AFCON.

Before the final, Jose Mourinho, who coached Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and a host of other top clubs, wished that Peseiro won the title.

While speaking with Rio Ferdinand’s ‘FIVE’ podcast, Mourinho explained why he calls the Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach his best friend in football.

The legendary coach said, “My best friend in football is in the final (AFCON). The Nigerian coach is my best friend. He grew up with me, we studied together. We went to University on the same day, we spent five years together.”

Unfortunately, Mourinho’s best friend in football couldn’t defeat Ivory Coast coached by 40-year-old former Ivorian footballer Emerse Fae.

Before the 2023 AFCON final, reporters asked Jose Peseiro to comment on Mourinho’s statement, the Super Eagles coach said: “Of course, I spoke with him, I speak with him many times.

“I am his friend, he is a genius in football. I am happy because he supports me.

“He is my friend, it is good for us.”