Pictures Of Smugglers Who Assaulted Custom Officers With Charms And Horsewhips Revealed

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has secured the conviction of two smugglers, Felarun Oluwasegun and Fakorede Jelili who assaulted two of their officers in Ogun State.

The National Public Relations Officer of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed the development in a statement on Sunday.

According to Maiwada, Felarun and Jelili were sentenced to 2 years imprisonment with hard labor without the option of fine by Honourable Justice Demi-Ajayi of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the duo were convicted based on their involvement in contravening custom laws, possession of smuggled goods and assaulting Customs Officers with charms and horsewhips at Owoyele-Igbogila, Yewa-North Local Government, Ogun State in 2023.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, asserted that 11 suspects were convicted for committing offences of improper importation, assault of Customs officers, possession of Pangolin scales meant for export, among other illicit items.

The statement read, “Felarun Oluwasegun and Fakorede Jelili were first arraigned in Court in May 2023 on a three-count charge and have been remanded at the correctional center in Abeokuta since then until their recent conviction.”

See the pictures of the smugglers below,