Lizzy Anjorin Responds To Faith Ojo Over Land Grabbing Allegation Against Her Husband, Lateef Lawal

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has reacted to the land grabbing allegation against her husband, Lateef Lawal.

This come a few hours after her colleague, Faith Ojo, confirmed the land grabbing allegation in a post via her Instagram page on Monday.

Naija News reported that files from the Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta listed Lawal among individuals sued for demolishing structures on a property owned by Faith Ojo.

Lawal purportedly escaped arrest in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on February 5, 2024, while his associate was apprehended and sent to prison.

Involved in the case is one Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, Lagos State, and others.

Ojo, in the lawsuit, is identified as a Nigerian businesswoman based in the United States.

The land with plan no “AGA/2582/037J/2020/LA”, the claimant revealed, is located in Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa Lagos.

However, Faith in the social media media post said she purchased the land four years ago and planned to build an orphanage there to provide shelter and comfort for people in need.

The US-based actress said land grabbing is evil, and the case will serve as a deterrent index to other people who seek to reap where they did not sow.

Responding via her Instagram page, Lizzy dared Faith to post evidence of her claims and those who collected money from her if she is not in a game to destroy her.

She wrote, “Wetin my name and my husband name dey find for land grabbing? Am from Badagry, my husband is from Ibadan… Egbami lowo sepeteri gistlover ke… No be laugh matter be this o cos of you will laugh understand this comment.

“Madam we sympathise with you, can you post the receipt of those that collected money from you or you are trying to change the narrative? If you are not set in a game to set me up to destroy me, kindly help use with receipts of your claims. If you can’t it means you want to join sepeteri gistlover to kill me. Nigerians sebi you dey see them.”