‘Lizzy Anjorin Husband’s Involvement In Land Grabbing Is True’ – Nollywood Actress, Faith Ojo

Nollywood actress, Faith Ojo, has confirmed the involvement of Lateef Lawal, the husband of Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, in a land-grabbing dispute.

Naija News reported that files from the Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta listed Lawal among individuals sued for demolishing structures on a property owned by Faith Ojo.

Lawal purportedly escaped arrest in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on February 5, 2024, while his associate was apprehended and sent to prison.

Involved in the case is one Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, Lagos State, and others.

Ojo, in the lawsuit, is identified as a Nigerian businesswoman based in the United States.

The land with plan no “AGA/2582/037J/2020/LA”, the claimant revealed, is located in Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa Lagos.

In a statement via Instagram on Monday, Faith said she purchased the land four years ago and planned to build an orphanage there to provide shelter and comfort for people in need.

The US-based actress said land grabbing is evil, and the case will serve as a deterrent index to other people who seek to reap where they did not sow.

She wrote, “Good day, everyone. My attention has been drawn to the circulating news about Liz Anjorin’s husband, Alhaji Lateef Lawal, who is accused alongside others for land grabbing in Lagos.

“Yes I can confirm that the story is genuine and the land belongs to me. I purchased the said land four years ago and I planned to build an orphanage there to provide shelter and comfort to needy kinda under my foundation.

“I won’t be able to say much for now as the matter is currently in court.I have strong belief in Nigeria’s judiciary and I am confident that the right thing will be done.

“This case will serve as a deterrent index to all others who seek to reap where they did not sow. Land grabbing and all other associated shady dealings are evil. God bless you all. Faith Ojo.”