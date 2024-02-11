Lizzy Anjorin Husband Involved In Land Grabbing Scandal, Escapes Arrest

Lateef Lawal, the husband of Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is currently embroiled in a land-grabbing dispute.

Naija News reports that files from the Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta listed Lawal among individuals sued for demolishing structures on a property owned by one Faith Ojo.

Lawal purportedly escaped arrest in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on February 5, 2024, while his associate was apprehended and sent to prison.

Involved in the case is one Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, Lagos State, and others.

Ojo, in the lawsuit, is identified as a Nigerian businesswoman based in the United States.

The land with plan no “AGA/2582/037J/2020/LA”, the claimant revealed, is located in Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa Lagos

Among the defendants are Rasheed Olukosi, Muniru Olukosi, Saheed Olukosi, Kareem Wasiu Jagun, Sulaimon Bolaji, Muritala Musbau, and Kehinde Jagun.

They were accused alongside Lawal of demolishing some structures on the land in what Ojo described as “land grabbing” in her suit.

Ojo sought N30 million as compensation and asked that the defendants cover both the cost of litigation and petitioning the police

She sought a “perpetual injunction” against the defendants “from entering, developing, and occupying” the two-plot land.

The case against Lawal is coming against the backdrop of accusations claiming that his wife, Lizzy Anjorin allegedly made a fake mobile banking transfer in a Lagos store.