Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Setting Lizzy Anjorin Up With Theft Allegation

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has responded to the accusation of setting up her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, with a recent theft allegation.

Naija News reported that an X user had on Monday, February 5 shared a video of the thespian at a popular market in Lagos State and accused her of theft and issuing a fake bank alert to purchase an item.

The X user @BettyStaveley, who shared the story, said the actress was at the market to purchase some fashion accessories when one of the shop owners accused her of visiting his shop last year and using a fake bank alert to purchase goods worth N91,000.

However, addressing the allegation against her via a video on her social media page, Anjorin claimed she was set up.

She said that they had plans to attack her and set her on fire.

Speaking on the issue with the vendor, the actress explained that her husband was the one who sent the money, and the vendor confirmed that he had received the alert before she left his shop, but when she visited the market again, he told her that he did not receive the money.

The actress said when she called her husband to inform him of the situation, he told the vendor to send him his account details so he could send the money, and they would later look into the issue and investigate why he never got the initial transfer.

In a snippet making rounds online, Iyabo Ojo, who attended the recent event organised for Funke Akindele for breaking a new record in the film industry with the movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ responded to an interviewer who asked about how she set Lizzy up.

According to the movie star, she is unaware of Lizzy Anjorin’s movement or presence at the market; hence, she knows nothing about the theft allegation.

She said, “Did she announce to me that she was going to the market? No. Was I the one who did the transfer? No. Do I know her movement? No. So how did I set you up, babe?”