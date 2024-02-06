Yomi Fabiyi Speaks Amidst Lizzy Anjorin’s Theft Allegation

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has spoken about the personality of his colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, amidst the allegation of theft.

Naija News reported that an X user had on Monday, February 5 shared a video of the thespian at a popular market in Lagos State and accused her of theft and issuing a fake bank alert to purchase an item.

The X user @BettyStaveley, who shared the story, said the actress was at the market to purchase some fashion accessories when one of the shop owners accused her of visiting his shop last year and using a fake bank alert to purchase goods worth N91,000.

However, addressing the allegation against her via a video on her social media page, Anjorin claimed she was set up.

She said that they had plans to attack her and set her on fire.

Speaking on the issue with the vendor, the actress explained that her husband was the one who sent the money, and the vendor confirmed that he had received the alert before she left his shop, but when she visited the market again, he told her that he did not receive the money.

The actress said when she called her husband to inform him of the situation, he told the vendor to send him his account details so he could send the money, and they would later look into the issue and investigate why he never got the initial transfer.

In the wake of the allegation, Yomi Fabiyi, in a post via his Instagram page, described Lizzy as a beautiful soul, a hardworking mother, a business owner, a filmmaker, and a giver.

The movie star stated that he is constantly inspired by Lizzy’s regular charities, most of which don’t make it to the internet.

He wrote, “Liz Anjorin @lizzyanjorin_original is such a beautiful soul, hardworking mother, business owner, filmmaker, and, of course, a giver. I am always inspired by her regular charities, most of which don’t even make it online. Owo, Mama Florida, iyi e po. PEACE.”