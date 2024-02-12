Lagos Police Arrest Leader Of One-Chance Robbery Syndicate

The leader of a syndicate engaged in one-chance robberies, Ndubisi George, aged 49, has been apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command.

Naija News reports that the Lagos PPRO Benjamin Hundeyin made this known in a statement that he shared on his official X page.

The statement by Hundeyin read, “Operatives of @LagosPoliceNG have arrested one Ndubisi George ‘m’ aged 49, leader of a one-chance robbery syndicate operating within Itire, Aguda, Cele and Surulere. One grey Toyota Camry was recovered from him while efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate. The suspect has been arraigned and remanded to prison till March 18, 2024, for continuation of hearing.

“This arrest is in line with the Lagos state government’s plan to eradicate insecurity within the state.”

A 26-year-old mother has been arrested and charged by law enforcement authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, United States, for the death of her one-month-old daughter, Za’riah Mae, who was allegedly baked to death.

Naija News gathered that law enforcement agencies responded to distress calls at Thomas’ residence in Kansas City on Friday, the day after her birthday, regarding an infant in distress.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the newborn with severe burns, her clothing fused to her skin, a distressing sight that deeply unsettled even the most experienced responders.

A friend of Thomas described baby Za’Riah as joyful, but hinted at Thomas’s mental health struggles.

Za’Riah’s grandfather was alerted by Thomas about a baby emergency, compelling him to hurry home. Upon arrival, he discovered Za’Riah lifeless in her crib, reportedly placed there by Thomas following a tragic oven accident.

Despite her image as a devoted mother on social media, Thomas had previously voiced feelings of neglect and the lack of support for herself and Za’Riah.

She remains detained at the Jackson County Detention Center, awaiting trial, as the community struggles to cope with the devastating tragedy that has impacted many lives.