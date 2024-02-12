Police Charge Woman Accused Of Baking Newborn Daughter To Death

A 26-year-old mother has been arrested and charged by law enforcement authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, United States, for the death of her one-month-old daughter, Za’riah Mae, who was allegedly baked to death.

Naija News gathered that law enforcement agencies responded to distress calls at Thomas’ residence in Kansas City on Friday, the day after her birthday, regarding an infant in distress.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the newborn with severe burns, her clothing fused to her skin, a distressing sight that deeply unsettled even the most experienced responders.

A friend of Thomas described baby Za’Riah as joyful, but hinted at Thomas’s mental health struggles.

Za’Riah’s grandfather was alerted by Thomas about a baby emergency, compelling him to hurry home. Upon arrival, he discovered Za’Riah lifeless in her crib, reportedly placed there by Thomas following a tragic oven accident.

Despite her image as a devoted mother on social media, Thomas had previously voiced feelings of neglect and the lack of support for herself and Za’Riah.

She remains detained at the Jackson County Detention Center, awaiting trial, as the community struggles to cope with the devastating tragedy that has impacted many lives.