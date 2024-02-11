See Herbert Wigwe’s Last Post Days Before Sudden Death

The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, the late Herbert Wigwe, reflected on the need to make the best out of life about 21 days before his death in the ill-fated chopper crash in California, United States.

Naija News earlier reported that Wigwe and his family reportedly died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on Friday.

It was gathered that Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter, headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

Also, six people were feared dead after the horrific helicopter crash in California, marking the state’s second fatal accident in under a week.

Meanwhile, in a post via his X handle on January 19, 2024, the billionaire businessman said life is a precious gift, and there is a need to make the most of it by showing love and kindness.

He wrote: “Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect.

“Let’s honour this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days.”