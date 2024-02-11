Keyamo, Murray-Bruce, Shehu Sani Mourn Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has mourned the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Recall that Wigwe reportedly died alongside his wife and son in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America on Friday.

Reacting to the news in a post where he shared pictures he took with the deceased recently via his X handle, Keyamo said the news of Wigwe’s death, his wife and son was devastating.

The minister stated that the deceased visited his officer earlier in the week before he jetted out of the country, adding that they were on the verge of announcing big news for the aviation sector

He wrote: “The reported tragic loss of my friend, brother and not-far-away neighbour in Lagos, Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank, the CEO of Access Holdings and the founder of Wigwe University, is very devastating.

“He was in my office earlier this week (where we took the pictures below) and actually left my office to fly out of the country and never came back. I am also shocked to learn his wife, son and other friends were involved in this tragedy.

“We were on the verge of announcing something big for the aviation sector, the reason he actually came to the office with his entire team, both from Access and Wigwe University. This is surreal and I am lost for words.

“May Almighty God comfort his aged parents and sibling (who were also my neighbours in Lagos for many years as a very young lawyer in Anthony Village), his immediate family members, his staff, friends across Nigeria and dependents.”

Also reacting to the development in a post via his X handle, a former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, expressed sadness over Wigwe’s death and extended his deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues during this sorrowful time.

He wrote: “I am saddened by the report of the untimely departure of Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings Plc, alongside his family, due to an unfortunate helicopter accident in California. Extending deepest sympathies to their family, friends, and colleagues during this sorrowful time. May they find solace and strength.”

Also reacting, Senator Shehu Sani, has described Wigwe’s death as a great loss, adding the news of his demise was sad and heartbreaking.

He wrote, “The news of the death of Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe and five others in a helicopter crash is tragic,sad and heartbreaking.A great loss.May their souls rest in peace.”