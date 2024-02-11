Access Bank Speaks On Helicopter Crash Involving Herbert Wigwe, Family

One of Nigeria’s commercial banks, Access Bank, has said it does not have any specific information on a helicopter crash in the United States reportedly involving its Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe.

The bank made this known on Sunday in a post tagged “Important announcement” via its official Instagram handle, @myaccessbank.

According to the bank, it is cooperating with United States authorities who are investigating the fatal helicopter crash involving its boss and his family.

The bank said it is committed to keeping its customers and the general public informed promptly as we receive updates on the situation.

The bank, however, did not confirm that Wigwe, his wife and his son were in the crashed helicopter.

The statement read, “We have received numerous inquiries concerning an aeroplane crash in the USA.

“Presently, we lack specific information; however, we are actively collaborating with US authorities who will furnish updates.

“Your understanding and support are valued, and we commit to keeping you informed promptly as we receive updates on the situation.”

There were reports on Saturday that Wigwe was feared dead when a helicopter conveying him and five others crashed on Friday night near the California-Nevada border in the US.

It was gathered that apart from Wigwe, his wife and his son, at least three other people are believed to have died in the crash.

Although there has not been official confirmation from Wigwe’s family or his firm, prominent Nigerians such as the former finance minister and head of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; and among others have issued public statements to express their condolences.