South Africa Star, Percy Tau Congratulates Nigeria Ahead Of 2023 AFCON Final

South African star, Percy Tau who is the reigning African Inter-Club Player of the Year has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after losing to them on February 7.

Percy Tau and his teammates outplayed the Super Eagles, especially in the first half of the 2023 AFCON semi-final round.

Despite their dominance, they couldn’t prevent the Super Eagles from taking the lead in the second half via a spot kick. Victor Osimhen doubled the lead later but the VAR canceled the goal and awarded a penalty to the Bafana Bafana which led to the equalizer.

After 120 minutes of intense football, the Super Eagles won via a penalty shootout and the Bafana Bafana have to settle for a third-place match against DR Congo at 9 p.m. tonight, February 10.

Ahead of the game, Percy Tau described the feeling of losing to the Super Eagles but didn’t fail to wish them all the best in the final against Ivory Coast at 9 p.m. on February 11.

“It’s sad right now. It doesn’t matter how we played, it would have been nice if we won this one and we have the chances,” Tau said.

“Congratulations to Nigeria and all the best to them in the final. We’ll go again and try for the third place. Hopefully, we will take something home.”

In the semi-final game against the Super Eagles, the South Africans played like they were looking forward to a penalty shootout, especially in extra time.

Most football enthusiasts believed so because, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams saved four penalty kicks against Cape Verde in the semi-finals, hence, he was expected to do the same against Nigeria.

Unfortunately, Williams couldn’t save any of Nigeria’s kicks while the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali saved two of their kicks to send Nigeria to the final.

“He [Williams] tried his best to save some of the penalties but sometimes it happens that it’s not your day”, Percy Tau said.

“He saved us the last time and we’re still happy with him. Congratulations to Nigeria.”