South Africa Finish Third Above DR Congo In 2023 AFCON

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa finished third in the 2023 AFCON after defeating DR Congo in the third-place match on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria ended South Africa’s dream of winning the 2023 AFCON in the semi-final stage of the tournament on Wednesday, February 7.

During the semi-final clash, the Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of football, hence, the winner was decided via penalties.

Super Eagles came out tops with a 4-2 scoreline as Bafana Bafana who were looking forward to winning their second AFCON trophy had to settle for a third-place match.

As for DR Congo, their quest to win the 2023 AFCON ended at the hands of the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast.

The Congolese side were able to finish the first half 0-0 but the Ivorians broke the deadlock in the 65th minute courtesy of a strike from Sebastien Haller. The lone goal was all Ivory Coast needed to enter into the final of the tournament.

In the third-place match, South Africa and DR Congo played a goalless draw in the regulation time and then settled the scores through a penalty shootout.

DR Congo missed two penalties thanks to Rowen Williams’ prolific goalkeeping, while South Africa missed one as the Bafana Bafana won the third-place match 6-5 on penalties.

The final of the 2023 AFCON between the hosts, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, will take place at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.