Premier League Results: Liverpool, Sheffield United, Man City, Win Big, See All Results

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 24 started with a goals rush across all the match venues as all the 6 matches played earlier today recorded at least a goal.

Manchester City and Everton opened the matchday at the Etihad Stadium and Erling Haaland who just returned to full fitness was the starman of the game.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 71st minute and sealed the victory in the 85th minute as he helped Manchester City record a 2-0 win.

Following that game, five games took place simultaneously. In the game at Molineux Stadium, Brentford defeated the home side, Wolves, 2-1 courtesy of goals from Christian Nørgaard and Ivan Toney.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham ensured they gave no chance to their visitors, Bournemouth. The game ended 3-1 courtesy of two goals from Rodrigo Muniz and a goal from Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Marcos Senesi scored the consolation goal for Bournemouth.

At Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Brighton tried to steal a stunning win but Tottenham Hotspur stood their ground to record a 2-1 win courtesy of strikes from Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson that canceled out Pascal Groß’s 17th-minute penalty goal.

Sheffield United made Kenilworth Road their own as they beat their hosts, Luton Town 3-1 courtesy of goals from Cameron Archer, James McAtee, and Vinícius de Souza. Carlton Morris scored the consolation goal for Luton.

While at Anfield, coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys gave a very good account of themselves as they recorded a 3-1 win over Burnley. Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz, and Darwin Núñez were the goalscorers for Liverpool. Dara O’Shea scored the consolation goal for Burnley.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Burnley has returned them to the top of the league table with 54 points in 24 games, two points above second-placed Manchester City who still have a game in hand.