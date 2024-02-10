Peter Crouch Predicts Club To Win 2023/24 Premier League Title

English former professional footballer, Peter Crouch, tipped Liverpool to end the 2023/24 Premier League season at the top of the table.

According to Crouch, Liverpool could win the ongoing Premier League campaign ahead of rival Manchester City.

The 43-year-old pundit predicted that Pep Guardiola’s City would likely finish in second position while Arsenal would finish third.

“I think Liverpool as well, you can’t rule out [Manchester] City at all.

“I think Liverpool will win it, City second and Arsenal third, I think,” said Crouch while speaking on his podcast (h/t TheBootRoom).

Naija News recalls that Crouch played for Liverpool and Tottenham in his prime.

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League table ahead of City and Arsenal.

Despite Manchester City having a game in hand, Crouch believes Liverpool’s current form and Jurgen Klopp’s final season as manager will propel them to victory.

Always a force to be reckoned with, Crouch acknowledged Manchester City’s undeniable strength but predicted they would fall just short of the title.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has had some exciting signings, and the club’s recent performances have impressed Crouch, predicting that the Gunners will fall into third place.

It’s important to note that these are just predictions as the current season is still far from over. The Premier League title race remains tight, with all three teams vying for the top spot, Naija News reports.