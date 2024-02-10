Nigeria’s Sports Minister Begs Nigerians To Support Super Eagles Financially

Nigeria’s minister of Sports development, John Enoh has urged Nigerians to support the Super Eagles financially ahead of their 2023 AFCON final clash with the hosts, Ivory Coast at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.

Weeks after beating Ivory Coast in the group stage of the tournament, the two countries are meeting in the final at the Alassanne Ouattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The Ivorian side have a lot to play for in the game as they have suffered two successive defeats in AFCON at the hands of Nigeria.

Recall that the Super Eagles knocked them out of the 2013 edition of the tournament and also beat them 1-0 in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON.

To keep the Nigerian side motivated for the highly anticipated 2023 AFCON final, the Sports minister urged well-meaning Nigerians to make donations to the national team through the Super Eagles Team Manager, Enebi Achor, reachable at +2348037860516.

The Sports minister said, “The current administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has demonstrated full support to the national team unprecedented in the contemporary history of sports administration in our country.

“In the face of paucity of funds amidst competing national priorities, it has become self-evident and abundantly clear that government alone cannot fund sports development in our country. It is based on the understanding of this reality that I am making this impassioned appeal to private individuals and corporate Nigeria to support our national team, the Super Eagles, to win the African Cup of Nations trophy.

“I expect that public-spirited individuals and corporate Nigeria should make a promise of financial support to the Super Eagles team in the likelihood of their winning the final match on Sunday. This will be announced to the team ahead of the Sunday match.”