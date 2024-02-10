Aiyedatiwa Camp Rebukes Ex-Finance Commissioner’s Endorsement Claim

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) in Ondo state has refuted the assertion made by the former finance commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, regarding the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, endorsing him as his successor.

Naija News reports that the former Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, had revealed that the late Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had discussed with him the prospect of becoming the state’s next governor.

However, in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, the Director of Information, Kayode Fasua, labelled the claim as “a blatant lie.”

Fasua emphasized that Akinterinwa is still recovering from the shock of being removed from his position due to his underwhelming performance.

He stated that it is widely known in Ondo State that the late Governor Akeredolu had intended for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him, citing Aiyedatiwa’s loyalty and hard work.

Fasua added that wherever Akeredolu went with Aiyedatiwa, he publicly endorsed him as the future governor of Ondo State after completing his second term.

He mentioned that even members of Akeredolu’s cabinet can attest to the late governor’s admiration for Aiyedatiwa, often expressing his belief that Aiyedatiwa would be the next governor of Ondo State.

Fasua said, “Akinterinwa is still recovering from the shock of being shown the exit door, considering his lacklustre performance.

“It is public knowledge in Ondo State that the late Akeredolu actually wanted Aiyedatiwa to succeed him, considering the latter’s loyalty and diligence.

“It is public knowledge in Ondo State that everywhere Akeredolu went to in company with Aiyedatiwa, he was always raising up Aiyedatiwa’s hand as the man to take over as governor once he finished his second term.

“Even commissioners and others who were in Akeredolu’s cabinet can testify to the fact that the late former Governor was always full of praises for Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, during which he would utter the forsee that ‘this is the next governor of Ondo State.”

Fasua also described the statement attributed to the former finance commissioner, suggesting that Aiyedatiwa was brought into government by Akeredolu’s wife as “not only ridiculous but also hallucinatory.”

He said, “These are reckless statements borne out of belicosity; to the effect that the dissolution of the state executive council naturally led to his sack as finance commissioner.

“To put the record straight, when Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in 2016, a three-man panel headed by Mrs. Jumoke Anifowoshe-Ajasin, was set up to select a running mate for him, and at the end, Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s name came first on the merit list.

“But for other considerations, Akeredolu dumped the list and picked Mr Agboola Ajayi, who eventually became deputy governor upon their victory.

“However, in 2020, when Akeredolu had issues with Ajayi, he solemnly went and picked the 2016 list which Aiyedatiwa topped, and that was how Aiyedatiwa became his running mate, and ultimately, deputy governor.“