Akinterinwa Speaks On Being Detained By EFCC

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, has denied being arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was earlier reported that the former Ondo Commissioner for Finance was detained and being investigated by the EFCC for the alleged mismanagement of billions of Naira.

Akinterinwa was among the 16 aspirants who participated in the Ondo APC governorship primary election over the weekend.

Speaking during a radio programme in Akure on Monday, Akinterinwa denied media reports of his arrest, stating that he was not in EFCC custody.

The governorship aspirant stated that the stories were planted by those who saw him as a threat to their own existence and vision.

He said; “It came to me like a surprise myself, I am not in EFCC custody but I believe that those stories have been planted by those who see me as a threat to their own existence and vision. Because it’s absurd to say I am in EFCC custody for the past 5 or 6 days. When in actual fact I have been in Akure preparing for the election that was meant to hold but never took place on Saturday. As we speak, I am in my house.

“I was surprised to read it on the front of a newspaper today that I am in EFCC custody, I will just say that some people are afraid of my brand and they will not stop at anything to ensure that they destroy that brand. But it will not happen by the grace of God.”