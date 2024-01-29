Akeredolu Picked Me As Successor, Says ex-Finance Commissioner, Akinterinwa

Former Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, has revealed that the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, selected him as his successor.

Najia News reported that Akeredolu passed away in December last year following a battle with prostate cancer.

Akinterinwa, who has not officially declared for the Ondo governorship race, stated that Akeredolu had discussed with him the prospect of becoming the next governor of the state.

During an interview on TVC News, the former commissioner mentioned that Akeredolu informed him to prepare to succeed him upon his return to the country following his trip to Germany.

According to him, “The late Governor Akeredolu had a discussion with me in his office, and he told me he would want me to take over from him. I didn’t take particular notice of the date he discussed with me, but it happened immediately after he came back from his trip to Germany.

“He prayed for me, and I am aware he told some certain people about his desire.”

The financial expert expressed confidence in his prospects of securing the APC ticket for the November 16, 2024, governorship election. He emphasized that the people of the state trust him.

“Well, at the appropriate time, I will officially announce my intention because it is not in doubt that I am still making further consultations, but I can assure you that I will get the ticket.

“The people of Ondo State are with me, and I am very confident that I will win the APC primary election,” he said.