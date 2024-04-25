I Will Be Honouring EFCC’s Invitation Today – Ondo APC Guber Aspirant, Akinterinwa Announces

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, has expressed his intention to honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that earlier reports had indicated that the former Commissioner for Finance was in the custody of the EFCC.

However, Akinterinwa stated that there was no truth to the claim.

He had said, “It came to me like a surprise myself, I am not in EFCC custody but I believe that those stories have been planted by those who see me as a threat to their own existence and vision. Because it’s absurd to say I am in EFCC custody for the past 5 or 6 days. When in actual fact I have been in Akure preparing for the election that was meant to hold but never took place on Saturday. As we speak, I am in my house.

“I was surprised to read it on the front of a newspaper today that I am in EFCC custody, I will just say that some people are afraid of my brand and they will not stop at anything to ensure that they destroy that brand. But it will not happen by the grace of God.”

Giving fresh update on the situation via his X account on Thursday, Akinterinwa said he plans on honoring the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

He wrote, “Today, I will be honouring the invitation from the EFCC to shed more light on some issues that the commission wants clarification on.

“I have confidence in the anti-graft agency to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is done”.