Yusuf Liman Reelected Speaker Of Kaduna State House Of Assembly

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has reelected Yusuf Liman as its speaker.

The election took place during a plenary session where Liman, alongside three other members who triumphed in the recent Saturday by-election, were sworn in.

The newly sworn-in members include Haruna Barnabas representing Chawai constituency, Jesse David for Chikun constituency, and Nura Abubakar from Kudan constituency.

Yusuf Liman, who has previously served as the speaker and represents Makera constituency, returned to his leadership role after his election was nullified by the appeal court in November 2023.

The court’s decision led to a mandated rerun in five polling units within the Makera constituency.

The rerun election saw Liman, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, emerge victorious, securing 18,068 votes against Solomon Katuka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 17,404 votes.

This win was officially confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

Following his swearing-in, Liman was nominated and unanimously elected as the speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

In his address to the house, Liman expressed his deep appreciation for the trust and support shown by his fellow lawmakers.

He said, “Let us reaffirm our dedication to the democracy, justice and progress. Let us remember the power bestowed upon us by the people of Kaduna comes with profound responsibility to uphold their interests and aspirations at all times.”

Yusuf assured that the assembly will also collaborate with executives to address security concerns in the state.