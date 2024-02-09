What Roles Does President Have Regarding Water Supply Or Paying Rent? – Fashola Tackles Nigerians

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has berated Nigerians for demanding too much from their Presidents.

Naija News reports that Fashola while speaking in an interview with Untold Stories Nigeria, said the President does not have constitutional roles in some of the things Nigerians are demanding.

In the snippet making rounds online, the former Minister of Works and Housing said water, house rent, sanitation and others are not the President’s constitutional responsibilities.

In his words, “Are we expecting too much from the President? What constitutional role does the President have with regards to things that affect the majority of the people? Water Supply, Sanitation, getting a business permit, paying rent? Those are things that are not the responsibilities of the Nigerian President.”

Meanwhile, Babatunde Fashola has said Nigerians should be made to pay house rents monthly.

The former Governor of Lagos State also called for the review of tenancy laws in states to compel landlords to collect rents monthly.

Fashola made this known on Thursday during the launch of his book titled: “Nigerian Public Discourse: The Interplay of Empirical Evidence and Hyperbole”, in Lagos.

Fashola said that advance payment of rent, up to three years or more, was overwhelming tenants, stating many houses are unoccupied due to the way rents are being collected.

He urged other states to copy the tenancy bill passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2011 which criminalised the collection of rent over one year in advance from a new tenant.