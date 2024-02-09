‘It Happens Every Election Year’ – Ex-Party Chairman Reveals Why PDP Keeps Losing Elections In Lagos

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has blamed the repeated electoral defeats of the opposition party in the state on lack of unity in the party.

Naija News reports that Adewale stated this on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

The PDP chieftain also attributed the party’s serial electoral loss to the mismanagement of election funds by party leaders and their anti-party activities.

Adewale, who was the Lagos West Senatorial District PDP Candidate in 2023, said the case of the 2023 election was higher, adding that until the party leaders changed their ways, it would be difficult for PDP to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said, “How Lagos PDP leadership mismanage election funds each election year will not allow the party to win elections in the state. This happens every election year.

“It happens every four years. One of the 2023 general elections was higher.

“Out of all the money released to Lagos PDP to prosecute the 2023 election, less than 50 per cent got to the state and the party foot soldiers.

“It was the one that I brought into the state to fund the election that the party’s foot soldiers got, others collected the money and pocketed it.

“I saw for the first time how few Lagos PDP leaders spent election mobilisation funds in the last 2023 general elections.

“I was involved last year and it was horrible the way the money got taken away by a few Presidential Campaign Council, PCC leaders.”

The former party chairman further alleged that some PDP Presidential Campaign Council members compromised in the 2023 general elections.

Adewale said that he had video evidence to prove that some PDP leaders, including some of the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council members, worked for the ruling APC in the last election.