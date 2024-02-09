‘I Denounce Every Loyalty To Some Godfather’ – Ruger Declares Days After Exiting D’Prince’s Label

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has denounced loyalty to godfatherism.

Naija News reports that the ‘Asiwaju’ crooner made the declaration days after exiting Jonzing World Records, owned by ace music executive D’Prince, the younger brother to Don Jazzy.

Recall that on February 6, 2024, Ruger, in a post via his Instagram page, announced his exit from Jonzing World, saying he was grateful to Jonzing World and D’Prince, but it is time for him to take a bet on himself.

However, in a new freestyle titled ‘Blownboy’ released under his personal label, Blown Boy Entertainment, shared on Youtube on Friday, Ruger said he has officially denounced godfatherism, asserting himself as his new boss.

He added that this year is about himself.

He said, “I denounce every loyalty to some godfather, this year I’m about me.”

Meanwhile, Ruger, has said the incident where a fan sexually assaulted him while performing on stage was a painful experience.

Ruger stated that he did not find the experience appealing because it was painful.

Naija News recalls that last year, Ruger stormed out of stage after a female fan sexually assaulted him while performing.

Revisiting the incident during a recent interview with Naija FM in Lagos, Ruger said the lady didn’t just grab his manhood, but pressed it.

The singer lamented that it was a very painful experience.

Ruger noted that he enjoys it when ladies serenade him during his international shows, but argued that Nigerian ladies are too aggressive.

He disclosed that when the lady held his manhood, he was in so much pain, he almost cried.