Four Feared Dead In Ogun Lone Road Accident

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has reported that no fewer than four individuals lost their lives in a recent lone accident on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway.

During an interaction with journalists in Abeokuta on Friday, the corps Public Education Officer in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, revealed that the incident occurred at the Ijebu-Ode axis of the highway, resulting in the fatalities of all the vehicle’s occupants.

According to her, the accident involved a Toyota Camry car with the registration number BDG 184 FY.

The driver of the vehicle, she noted, was travelling at high speed, leading to a loss of control and ending in a swamp.

The victims of the crash were identified as three adult males and one adult female, Naija News reports.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control. The vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp.

“The corpses of the deceased were taken to the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode,” Channels Television quoted Okpe saying.

Okpe mentioned that the sector commander, Anthony Uga, has recommended that drivers embarking on long journeys should take a 15-minute break after every four hours of driving to prevent fatigue.

Additionally, it is advised to adhere to the prescribed speed limit while driving.