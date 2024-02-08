Major General Vehicle Explodes After Running Over IED Planted By Boko Haram

A military vehicle has exploded after running over an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State.

The vehicle reportedly belongs to Major General MLD Sara, Theatre Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Army.

A soldier was injured in the incident.

According to Sahara Reporters, the incident occured last weekend, in Kukareta, Yobe.

The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) had set the trap for soldiers.

During the attack, the driver of the vehicle sustained a leg injury while the vehicle was badly damaged.

However, Major General Sara and another army officer also in the military vehicle were unhurt.

According to a military signal obtained by the aforementioned publication, the army commander was on an assessment trip to a military formation – 233 Battalion on the outskirts of Kukareta which was earlier attacked by the terrorists, when the incident occurred.

The gunmen had launched an attack on the town where they also killed a mobile policeman and two civilians.

“While on assessment visit to the amp by the Comd Sector 2 JTF NE OPHK Maj Gen MLD Sara’s at about 040930A, an IED planted at the entrance gate to the camp exploded which injured the Commander’s driver on the leg while the Comds staff car was also damaged but the Comd and his Radio operator were unhurt.

“The situation is being assessed while a detailed investigation has commenced,” the military signal read.