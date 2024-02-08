Edo 2024: ‘I’m Peter Obi Of Edo State’ – Imansuagbon

A Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has described himself as the ‘Peter Obi of Edo State’.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi was the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

In an interview with Vanguard on Wednesday, Imasuagbon said he is very popular and loved in the South-South state, just as Nigerians love Peter Obi.

The lawyer cum politician revealed that he is a victim of godfatherism, promising to defeat godfathers in the state if he emerged as the party’s candidate.

He said: “I am the Obi of Edo State. I am very popular, loved, and I am the victim of godfatherism. With me as the candidate, we will defeat the godfathers.”

Speaking future, the LP chieftain stated he is the right person to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 governorship election.

Imasuagbon, popularly known as the Riceman, said he is the most experienced, and consistent, adding that he has the capacity and consistency to lead the state.

He added: “I’m the most experienced, and consistent, I have the capacity and consistency, I know the game, the people know me because with the PDP and APC, you need a very popular person. The party needs a very popular and credible person to win the election that is known across the state and country and has the appeal of the voters.

”I am the person that is known because you can’t go to war with the APC and PDP with a new person, you need somebody who is known not a stranger from Lagos or other parts of Nigeria, strangers will not be able to win for us, if you want to win, it is the Riceman.

“He is the man who knows the people, giving hampers for years, he is the man that can give victory to LP, you can’t push APC and PDP back if you don’t have the people, the battle is going to be between the godfathers and the streets and the streets will definitely win.”