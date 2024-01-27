I’m A Victim Of Political Godfathers’ Tyranny – Imasuagbon

A Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has claimed that he is a victim of the tyranny of political godfathers.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Friday evening, the Edo-born politician stated that political godfathers have been the bane of political growth and development in the country.

Imasugabon said those installed by godfathers don’t have the expertise, exposure, and passion for helping the poor and providing the dividends of democracy to the citizens.

He said: “Political godfathers have been the bane of political growth, and those they anoint don’t have the expertise, exposure, and passion to help the poor.”

Speaking on his governorship ambition, Imasuagbon said his dream was to become the next Edo governor and leave the state better than he met it.

The LP chieftain asserted that the state of Edo is very deplorable and unacceptable, saying that it is because of the poor leadership in the state.

Osunbor Issues Warning To Ganduje Ahead Of Edo Gubernatorial Election

Former Edo State Governor, Oserhemen A. Osunbor, has warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the National Working Committee (NWC) members to be wary of mistakes that pushed the party out of power during the 2020 election.

Osunbor stated this during an interview with newsmen at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the party’s ticket ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

He urged Ganduje to conduct proper primaries without undue influence and manipulations.