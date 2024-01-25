Edo: Obaseki Spent 8 Years Speaking English – Imasuagbon

Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has expressed strong confidence in his party’s ability to clinch victory in the next governorship election in the state.

Imasuagbon, who picked up his Edo State Governorship Election Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the Labour Party’s headquarters in Abuja, criticized the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for his performance over the last eight years.

Imasuagbon’s bold claim comes with the assertion that Governor Obaseki has only been “speaking English” without tangible results during his tenure.

The LP aspirant believes that his party, with its growing popularity and appeal, stands a strong chance against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asserting his readiness to lead the state, Imasuagbon stated, “It is my turn to be the next governor of the state.”

He issued what he termed a ‘yellow card’ to the PDP and Governor Obaseki, indicating a warning or a challenge to the incumbent.

Furthermore, he downplayed the influence of the APC in Edo State, suggesting that the party lacks a significant presence or impact.

Imasuagbon is confident that, with the Labour Party’s ticket, he can mobilize and galvanize the electorate across Edo State, a move he believes will ensure a victory for LP in the upcoming gubernatorial polls.

Imasuagbon, “This is very exciting for me. The form means change, positive change from labour to victory. This form means loyalty and obedience to the party. It means that the Labor Party is the party that is going to take charge of Edo State this year.

“By this form I am giving a yellow card to the failed government of Godwin Obaseki, by this form, I am giving a yellow card to APC and PDP in Edo State. Enough is enough. We are tired of the suffering. We are tired of the bad roads. We are tired of the insecurity. We are tired of electron rigging.

“Obaseki has spoken English for the last eight years. But he has done nothing for the people. So that is why I’m coming. That’s why I left the PDP. The party, PDP in Edo is a monumental failure. I will rate Obaseki 2%.”

On zoning, Imasuagbon said it is only justice, fairness, and equity for the next governor to be produced by Edo Central that has never occupied the government house.

He said, “Why I think Edo Central should get the LP ticket because is our turn. It is the turn of Edo Central to produce the Edo State Governor in 2024. I have put in 20 years of hard work crisscrossing Edo State 10 times. No man knows Edo State like me.

“Nobody has supported Edo people like me. The people of Edo are waiting to pay me back. Labor Party should give me the ticket, when they give me the ticket and I fly the ticket, it is finished.”

He, however, said he was ready for any form of primaries, whether direct or indirect, as he has all it takes to win.