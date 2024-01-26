Former Gov, Osunbor Issues Warning To Ganduje Ahead Of Edo Gubernatorial Election

Former Edo State Governor, Oserhemen A. Osunbor, has warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the National Working Committee (NWC) members to be wary of mistakes that pushed the party out of power during the 2020 election.

Naija News learnt that Osunbor stated this during an interview with newsmen at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the party’s ticket ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

He urged Ganduje to conduct proper primaries without undue influence and manipulations.

Meanwhile, Oserheimen Osunbor has challenged his critics and political opponents to a racing contest, stating that age is not a barrier.

Addressing a press conference after picking his form, the two-term senator said age won’t be a stumbling block to his ambition to return to the State House 16 years after his exit.

Osunbor stressed that good governance should not be sacrificed for age

On whether he is seeking to return to Edo Government House for any ‘unfinished business’ 16 years after being kicked out, Osunbor said, “I didn’t forget anything there, and I have no such thing as unfinished business. I’m going back there for me to affect the lives of Edo people positively.”