APC Unveils 12 Aspirants To Battle For 2024 Edo Guber Ticket (Full List)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled the final twelve aspirants that will battle for the party’s governorship ticket for the 2024 elections in Edo State.

The list was made known in a statement released in Abuja by the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arugungu.

The statement disclosed that of the 23 persons who initially indicated interest in the APC ticket, only 12 individuals have currently acquired the Expression of Interest and Nomination documents, which are valued at fifty million naira.

The twelve persons would face the party’s screening process in preparation for the APC primary election set to take place on February 17th.

The successful aspirants are the immediate past state Chairman of APC, Gideon Ikhine; ex-Minister of State, National Economic Planning, Clem Agba; senator representing Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo; erstwhile deputy governor, Lucky Imasuen, former governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and lawmaker representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Anamero Dekeri.

Others are ex-Zonal Organising Secretary for South-South, Blessing Agbohmere; House of Representatives member, Dennis Idahosa, former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe; Col. David Imuse, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (retd) and Emmanuel Momoh.

The 7-man APC screening committee for the Edo primaries will be led by a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and they will be sworn in on Thursday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Another committee will be established to serve as the review team. Senator Ibrahim Danbaba will serve as the chairperson and Smart Iheazor as the secretary of the panel.

Other members are Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Adeoye Adelakun, Darlington Dick, Lawal Kenken, Margaret Duru, and Sani

Meanwhile, the Screening Appeal Committee includes members such as Bisi Odewumi, Ngozi Ononiwu, and Abubakar Sidiq.