Woman Who Killed Make Up Artist Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Enugu

An Enugu State High Court has sentenced Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for the murder of a 27-year-old makeup artist, Ijeoma Nneke.

Honourable Justice Kenneth Okpe delivered the judgement in a two-hour judgement on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Ifezue was found guilty of killing the victim by forcing her to drink a poisonous substance.

Naija News recalls that Ijeoma went missing after leaving home for a job on November 11, 2020.

Her mutilated corpse was later found around Maryland in Enugu metropolis on November 16.

Ifezue and her brother, Chukwuemeka, were arrested and arraigned before the court on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder in 2022.

They were accused of forcing Nneke to drink a poisonous substance that caused her death.

Justice Okpe discharged Chukwuemeka following a no-case submission pleaded by the defence counsel, Chuma Oguejiofor.

In discharging Chukwuemeka, the trial judge held that there was no evidence that he participated in the crime.

However, delivering the final judgement on the case, Justice Okpe said the prosecution proved the case of murder against Ifezue beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court consequently found Ifezue guilty of murder and sentenced her to death by hanging.