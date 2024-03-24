Woman Stabbed To Death By Mentally Unstable Niece In Ondo

A 54-year-old civil servant, Mrs Funmilayo Adelayi, was fatally stabbed by her 17-year-old niece, Wunmi Aduloju, in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Announcing the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, disclosed that the suspect had been undergoing psychiatric treatment before the tragic incident.

According to reports, medical records from a psychiatric hospital where Wunmi Aduloju had been under treatment confirmed her mental health status.

Naija News reports that the deceased’s decomposing body was found a few days after the killing, leading to police involvement and the subsequent arrest of the niece.

According to Odunlami-Omisanya, the police were summoned to the scene after neighbors were alerted by a foul stench emanating from the house.

Upon their arrival, they discovered Mrs. Adelayi’s body in a state of decomposition, with evidence of stabbing and a knife located at the scene.

The suspect, Wunmi Aduloju, initially disappeared after the incident but was later apprehended by the police.

In light of her mental health issues, she has been placed in a police medical facility for safekeeping, ensuring her safety and that of others.

The PPRO further disclosed that the police had initiated a preliminary investigation into the tragic event.

The investigation aims to unravel the circumstances that led to the killing, considering the suspect’s mental health background.

The statement by the PPRO read, “The police took the remains to the mortuary, and during clean-up, a mark of violence (stabbing) was observed, while a knife was also found at the scene of the crime.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased lived with her niece, Omowunmi Aduloju, aged 17 years, who suddenly disappeared and locked the door.

“The stench oozing out of the house attracted the residents, who notified the deceased sister. The sister, on arrival, peered through the window and saw the body on the floor; hence, the police were informed. The corpse, in a decomposing state, was removed for preservation.”